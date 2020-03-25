Pope Francis invites world to join unison prayer during outbreak

The Pope is asking for people to join in a united prayer around the world over COVID-19 starting at 7AM Wednesday
Pope Francis Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2018. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Rome (WOLO) — As the numbers of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients continues to grow around the world and here in South Carolina Pope Francis is extending an invitation to anyone of faith around the world to join him in prayer.

Starting Wednesday morning March 25th, 2020 at 7AM, people around the world are asked to pray ‘the Lord’s Prayer’, also commonly referred to as ‘Our Father’ in unison. The Pope is hoping people can come together to pray in response the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

