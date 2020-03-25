Riverbanks Zoo to remain closed to the public through April 30

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced Tuesday, that it will remain closed to the public through April 30.

Zoo officials say they are following guidelines from state and federal leaders to encourage social distancing and help slow the spread of coronavirus in the community.

The animals and plants at Riverbanks continue to receive the highest standards of care during this unprecedented time. Critical operations teams have been working diligently to provide vital care to our wildlife, habitats and infrastructure, say Zoo officials.

According to the Zoo, the community can still experience Riverbanks through Z-Learning. The wild side of e-learning offers new opportunities to explore the Zoo and Garden while creating meaningful connections and inspiring action that will have a lasting impact on conservation. Join us on Facebook for Z-Learning each weekday at 10:00am EST.