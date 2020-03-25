SC Governor requests out of state visitors to self quarantine upon arrival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday afternoon South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster sent out a tweet requesting out of state visitors, who are here two or more nights, to self quarantine upon arrival.
Today I am requesting all out of state visitors to South Carolina planning a stay of two or more nights self quarantine for two weeks immediately upon arrival.