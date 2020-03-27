Columbia’s garbage collectors release new rules during the pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s garbage collectors have released new rules for taking out trash during the outbreak.

Columbia’s Solid Waste Division is asking you to ensure all garbage is bagged and in the City-issued roll carts.

To reduce the risk of infection, the Division says only garbage in the roll carts will be collected.

If someone in your home is sick, the Division also kindly asks that you double-bag your garbage.

For more information, visit http://columbiasc.net/solid-waste/recycling/waste-wizard.