Funeral homes feel impact as COVID-19 threat continues

Chapin, S.C. (WOLO) — This is an unprecedented time for all of us, and it can be especially tough if you’ve recently lost a loved one.

Because of changing state and federal guidelines, funeral homes are having to adjust how they operate.

“It’s definitely been an eye-opener for us to keep our employees safe and the families safe when they come into our care,” said Brent Caughman, General Manager of Caughman-Harman Funeral Homes.

Local funeral homes are feeling the impact as the spread of COVID-19 continues.

“When we first touch base with them, on our initial phone call to the family, most of them are already asking ‘what are ya’ll doing about COVID-19?’” said William Lynch, Funeral Director Caughman-Harman Funeral Homes.

At all of the Caughman-Harman locations, precautions are being taken.

“After any family comes into the funeral home, we’re doing a deep sanitation process in the arrangements rooms, any doorknob, any facility that they go into within the funeral home. We’re making sure that’s clean and prepared for the next family,” said Lynch.

Funeral homes must also abide by social distancing guidelines.

“You know, whether it’s livestreaming funerals through our Facebook, or being able to meet with them over the phone instead of having them coming into the funeral home and having them get out and about, we’re definitely taking a lot of strategies and adapting to their needs to keep them safe,” said Lynch.

“We’ve got several families that have already had a private graveside, and are waiting till the spring or later determined to have a celebration of life at their church or at our funeral homes,” said Caughman.

This can be tough, especially since having a funeral can be a significant part of grieving a loved one.

“Cause it is part of the grief process; to have the visitation, have those hugs, have those handshakes, and that’s not happening now. It affects the family and us as well,” said Caughman.

Only about ten people can be present for small graveside burials, and about 45 for ceremonies indoors.