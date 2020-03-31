Public Beach access, public boat ramps ordered closed by SC Governor, signs set to go up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Governor Henry McMaster is clamping down on beach goers during the pandemic to help prevent the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, Horry county crews were set to put up signs at public beaches, according to ABC affiliate WPDE in Florence.

On Monday, the South Carolina Governor issued an Executive Order 2020-16, which orders the closure of all public access points to the state’s beaches, as well as closure of all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.

In a release the governor said, “As a result of behavior observed this past weekend by the Department of Natural Resources and SLED, it has become necessary to close public access to our state’s beaches, and to close boat ramps and landings on our state’s lakes, rivers and waterways,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This is unfortunate for those who chose to responsibly follow the instructions of our public health officials, but it is a necessary action to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus.”

“This Section does not apply to individuals possessing a current, valid commercial fishing license or permit to the extent such individuals may seek to utilize or rely upon public piers, docks, wharfs, boat ramps, or boat landings in connection with commercial fishing activities,” the governor’s order reads.

The order does not impact the rights of private property owners living on beaches, lakes, rivers, or waterways in any way, say officials.