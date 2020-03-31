SC Governor issues Executive Order closing non essential businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order closing non essential businesses to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Per the order, this is a list of businesses that will be closed:

Entertainment venues and facilities as follows:

Night clubs

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)

Adult entertainment venues

Bingo halls

Venues operated by social clubs

Recreational and athletic facilities and activities as follows:

Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms

Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities

Spectator sports

Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person

Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers as follows:

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body-art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage services