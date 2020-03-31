State and local leaders call on Governor to issue stay-at-home Order

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- As the numbers of cases and deaths continue to grow in South Carolina, state and local leaders are calling on the governor to make changes.

“Time is truly of the essence,” Columbia Mayor, Steve Benjamin said. “Time is not our friend, it’s our enemy.”

As of Wednesday night, the are almost a thousand cases of Covid-19 in the state and that number is expected to grow by the day. Those odds have several state and local leaders urging the governor to issue a stay at home order.

Some cities like Charleston, and Columbia have already taken matters in their own hands.

“It’s so important that we find ways to lead from the front and encourage all of our citizens to actively engage in social distancing,” Benjamin said.

Lawmakers in the Upstate and the Midlands have written letters to the Governor.

Rep. Joe Cunningham, who had tested positive for Covid-19, is now joining the several lawmakers who are calling on the Governor to issue a statewide stay at home order.

In a tweet, Cunningham said he knows firsthand how easily Covid-19 can be caught and spread.

I know firsthand how easily #COVIDー19 can be caught and spread. While my symptoms are mild and improving, many others aren't so lucky. It's on all of us to flatten the curve and keep frontline workers healthy, so we can save lives and return to normal as soon as possible. — Rep. Joe Cunningham (@RepCunningham) March 30, 2020

“Me I lost my taste and smell for a few days and that was it,” Cunningham said. “I think a lot of people who had the same symptoms as me should be concerned because this virus has broad impacts.”

Cunningham, Benjamin, and some other lawmakers in the state are calling on Gov. Henry McMaster to close all businesses expect essential stores and services, keep schools closed, and delay elections until August.

“It would be so much more effective if we had some statewide consistency,” Benjamin said. “If the governor lead and had the same rules apply all across the state, just for a period of time.”

Benjamin says that he has been reaching out to the governor and wants others to do the same.

Statewide Impact

South Carolina will be over 1,000 cases by midweek.

It’s time for statewide action

Governor @henrymcmaster #COVIDー19 #Lead https://t.co/Y71XwsBwQA — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) March 30, 2020

“I encourage every citizen to be involved, encourage your local leaders to act, but more importantly, lets all take the personal responsibility right now of making sure we maintain good social distancing guidelines,” Benjamin said. “If we do then we will save lives together.”