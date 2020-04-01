Outrageous! Some US Hospitals are Telling Doctors That They’ll Be Fired if They Speak Out

You might expect this sort of thing in other countries, but it’s actually happening right here in the United States. Doctors and other health care people who are on the front lines, treating patients with the coronavirus, are being told that they will be fire if they speak to the media about their lack of supplies. Here’s an excerpt from an article on Bloomburg.com.

“Hospitals are threatening to fire health-care workers who publicize their working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic — and have in some cases followed through.

Ming Lin, an emergency room physician in Washington state, said he was told Friday he was out of a job because he’d given an interview to a newspaper about a Facebook post detailing what he believed to be inadequate protective equipment and testing. In Chicago, a nurse was fired after emailing colleagues that she wanted to wear a more protective mask while on duty. In New York, the NYU Langone Health system has warned employees they could be terminated if they talk to the media without authorization.”

This is nuts! These folks are not giving away any private information on patients. They are telling us what’s really going on in the hospitals. We need to know this, so we can help them. How do we know what’s really happening on the front lines without this information? These are the people risking their lives for us. And simply by telling the truth, they are getting fired. This is outrageous!