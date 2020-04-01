SC inmates make thousands of masks to donate to health care facilities

Inmates use their time to make a difference in the coronavirus (COVID-19) fight in South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina inmates are doing their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Department of Corrections offenders at Leath and Camille Graham Correctional institutions are making more than one thousand masks a day. Each of those masks being sewn by hand, once completed will be distributed throughout the Department of Corrections (DOC) and healthcare facilities.