Richland County deputies arrest man wanted for groping a teen in Walmart

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Richland County Deputies arrested a man accused of groping a 16-year-old girl at a Walmart in January.

Officials say Marlon Carpio is charged with second-degree assault and battery.

According to investigators, on January 27th, Carpio approached the victim in the cosmetic section of the Walmart on Killian Road.

Deputies say he asked the victim about items for a female relative and when she tried to leave, Carpio held her for a side hug and touched her on her lower body.

He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.