$5,000 reward offered for information into church fire on Whaley Street

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — One law enforcement agency is offering $5,000 for information about a church fire in Columbia last month.

ATF Charlotte says it is investigating the fire at the Whaley Street United Methodist church as incendiary.

Columbia Fire Department says the fire happened on March 19th and was contained to one room.

Officials say no one was injured.

If you have any information, call 1-8-8-8 A-T-F TIPS.