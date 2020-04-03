Number of meals districts are using to feed children during outbreak jumps

School districts are making sure children out of school are getting healthy meals everyday

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — The number of meals served by Lexington – Richland School District Five has grown exponentially in the past three weeks.

District officials say the first week they provided more than 9,700 meals.

That number increased to more than 34 thousand meals the second week and to 44 thousand meals last week.

Districts across the Midlands are offering meal assistance programs.