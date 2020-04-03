Sammy Watkins restructures contract to return to Kansas City for 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Clemson Tiger wide receiver Sammy Watkins is staying put with the team he just won a Super Bowl ring with.

This morning, Watkins announced on his twitter account that he was coming back to the Kansas City Chiefs for 2020.

Im back KC LETS GET IT..! #RUNITBACKTOUR — King me (@sammywatkins) April 3, 2020

According to Yahoo Sports’ Terez A. Taylor, Watkins and the Chiefs restructured the final year of his deal. He will make a base salary of $9 million, with the opportunity to earn a total of $16 million with incentives.

The 26-year-0ld wideout is entering his seventh year in the NFL. He caught 52 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns last year with Kansas City.