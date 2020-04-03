Sammy Watkins restructures contract to return to Kansas City for 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Clemson Tiger wide receiver Sammy Watkins is staying put with the team he just won a Super Bowl ring with.
This morning, Watkins announced on his twitter account that he was coming back to the Kansas City Chiefs for 2020.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Terez A. Taylor, Watkins and the Chiefs restructured the final year of his deal. He will make a base salary of $9 million, with the opportunity to earn a total of $16 million with incentives.
The 26-year-0ld wideout is entering his seventh year in the NFL. He caught 52 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns last year with Kansas City.