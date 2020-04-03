SC Governor Henry McMaster to update state on coronavirus in 4:30pm Friday briefing

Crysty Vaughan,
Small Business

Governor Henry McMaster at Coronavirus briefing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with state public health officials, will hold a media briefing Friday at 4:30 pm.

McMaster says the briefing will be to update the public on the state’s response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Previous coverage: https://www.abccolumbia.com/2020/04/01/effective-today-non-essential-businesses-in-sc-must-close-under-executive-order/

