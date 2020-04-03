SC Governor issues Executive Order closing more non essential businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a new Executive Order closing more non essential businesses.

The Order will go into effect Monday, April 6 at 5pm.

Among the businesses listed to close are furniture stores, jewelry stores, florists, sporting goods stores, book and craft stores and home furnishing stores.

McMaster says that the closures are a result of reports of non-compliance.

Hardware stores are not on the list.

Per the Governor the ‘New’ closures include:

•Furniture Stores •Home Furnishing Stores •Clothing •Shoe and Clothing Accessory Stores

Jewelry Stores •Luggage and Leather Goods Stores •Department Stores •Florists •Sporting Goods Stores •Book Stores •Craft and Music Stores