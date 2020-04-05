Family celebrates grandma’s 93rd birthday through social distance

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Sunday, a local family brought some birthday cheer to their loved one who’s turning 93 on Monday.

Grandma Zelba is currently at NHC Parklane in Columbia, recovering from a bad fall a few months ago. She broke her hip.

The health center she’s in isn’t currently allowing visitors in because of coronavirus concerns. But on Sunday, Grandma Zelba’s loved ones came out to sing and celebrate her 93rd birthday.

They made signs and made sure her special birthday was recognized, even from afar. Zelba blew kisses and waved through the facility’s front door.