South Carolina to get new, lower budget prediction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The board that predicts how much money South Carolina will take in from taxes and fees to help set the budget is meeting Thursday.

The Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Board postponed March’s meeting for three weeks after the coronavirus caused a massive economic downturn and some 100,000 people to report they lost their jobs in two weeks.

Economists agree South Carolina won’t have $1.8 billion extra to spend as earlier predicted and the House budget passed last month must be rewritten. It will be up to the board to decide the new revenue figures.