SC Governor’s order on closure of more non essential businesses to take effect today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order closing more non essential businesses will go into effect today at 5 p.m.

Among the businesses listed to close are furniture stores, jewelry stores, florists, sporting goods stores, book and craft stores and home furnishing stores.

McMaster says that the closures are a result of reports of non-compliance.

Hardware stores, home improvement stores, and gun stores are not on the list.

Per the Governor, the ‘New’ closures include:

•Book Stores

•Clothing

•Craft and Music Stores

•Department Stores

•Florists

•Furniture Stores

•Home Furnishing Stores

•Jewelry Stores

•Luggage and Leather Goods Stores

•Shoe and Clothing Accessory Stores

•Sporting Goods Stores

For more information, visit the SC Department of Commerce’s website by clicking here.