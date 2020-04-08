City of Columbia enters into partnership to test First Responders, Frontline Staff for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–First Responders in Columbia will soon have access to coronavirus testing.

This week the City of Columbia says it has ratified a contract with Precision Genetics to begin immediate COVID-19 testing for the city’s First Responders and frontline staff members and employees.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said in a release, “Every respected public health leader will tell you that the ability to test gives you data; data gives you intelligence, and intelligence allows you to make informed decisions that will save lives. We are proud to be able to do business with a South Carolina based corporation like Precision Genetics, allowing us to get a quick turnaround on much-needed COVID-19 testing.”

“I am very thankful for the partnership with Precision Genetics and our healthcare provider, Doctors Care, to ensure a seamless delivery of COVID-19 testing for our employees. Our first responders and frontline staff are sacrificing their talents daily to protect and serve the citizens of Columbia,” said City Manager Teresa Wilson in a news release.

Precision Genetics is based in Greenville and specializes in molecular testing services and technology solutions, say City officials.