Local Church distributes masks to area Hospitals, departments in need

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Area churches are joining the effort to help the health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among those, GraceLife Church on Clemson Road.

The church distributed surgical and N-95 masks to places like area hospitals, Tuesday.

The church’s pastor says it is all about being part of a community.

The Church says Providence Northeast was among the facilities that received a mask donation from the church.