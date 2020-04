SC EMD receives donation of 100,000 N 95 masks from Apple

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some good news in the fight against the coronavirus.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced on Saturday, that the South Carolina Emergency Management Division received a donation of 100,000 N95 masks from Apple.

McMaster says the masks will go to our state’s health care workers and Rirst Responders.

https://twitter.com/henrymcmaster

Gov. Henry McMaster @henrymcmaster Today @SCEMD



received a generous donation of 100,000 N95 masks from @Apple They will be distributed to South Carolina’s health care professionals and first responders. Thank you and welcome to #TeamSC