McMaster surveying storm damage, set to brief SC on weather and COVID-19 at 5:30pm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is touring the state with members of the National Guard to survey storm damage.

McMaster’s office says the Governor will be in Seneca this afternoon, one of the areas struck by the storms.

At 5:30 PM McMaster will hold a media briefing, along with state public health officials and SCEMD on both the Coronavirus and the severe weather.

Count on ABC Columbia News to bring you the briefing Live on air and Live on our Facebook page.