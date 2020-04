SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Severe storms overnight have caused multiple power outages in South Carolina.

According to the website Power Outage, there are over 249,000 power outages reported statewide before 8 a.m.

Officials say Lexington County saw over 26,000 outages, with Richland County having over 19,000 and Orangeburg County with over 7,000.

