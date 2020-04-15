One chicken company helps reduce poultry shortage with pop up sale

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A local poultry company is once again helping those in need of food.

House of Raeford Farms in West Columbia says due to unprecedented demand brought on by the COVID-19 a lot customers have not been able to find chicken in grocery stores.

In response last week, they filled up a refrigerated truck with chicken and sold them at discounted prices.

Tuesday due to hundreds of calls and emails House of Raeford Farms received decided to hold the sale again, but this time they added more chicken and deeper discounted prices.

No word yet on if the company will host anymore of these sales, but you can continue to check their website for updates on the link provided here