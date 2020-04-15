Red Cross assisting Tornado victims across SC, here’s how you can help

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In response to Monday’s tornadoes, the Red Cross of South Carolina is helping dozens left displaced by the storms.

The American Red Cross says, as of Tuesday, they were helping around 200 people find shelter across the state.

The American Red Cross spent Tuesday assessing damaged areas and connecting with families impacted.

Officials says due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Red Cross response is adjusted but the mission remains the same.

If you are interested, the Red Cross says there are ways to help:

Per Red Cross of South Carolina:

HOW TO HELP Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED–CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.