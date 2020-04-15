Retired nurse, 90, making face masks for local health care workers and the homeless

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — A 90-year-old retired nurse is still doing what she can to help during this pandemic. She and her daughter-in-law are cutting and sewing facemasks for health care workers and homeless in the Midlands.

“I’m doing my part by cutting material to make masks for the local medical staff in Columbia, South Carolina,” said Elpidia Jusino, 90.

Elpidia is originally from Puerto Rico, and worked as a nurse for decades before retiring.

“I served as a registered nurse for the Department of Defense for 30 years,” said Elpidia.

She’s now able to continue helping the community through her daughter-in-law’s local sewing group.

“As soon as we found out there was a need for masks, someone created a pattern and it all got started,” said Tricia Jusino, Elpidia’s daughter-in-law. “There are set hours where we go and we have on our masks, we greet her, we give her what we’ve finished, she gets us another packet if we want it.”

“Having been a nurse, I know how important it is to keep from getting diseases. This is going to be a big help for everybody,” said Elpidia.

Elpidia said she’s grateful that she can still serve, even if she can’t help as a nurse in a hospital.

“I have been very happy to be able to help. That shows that no matter how old you are, you still can do something to help the community,” said Elpidia.

“Course now, she’s 90 years old. That wouldn’t be such a good idea,” said Armando Jusino, Elpidia’s son. “But I guarantee that if somebody asked her to, she’d do it.”

90-years-old and still wanting to help in any way she can.

“It’s not me, me, me and only me. You have to think about other people. Something so little can mean so much,” said Elpidia.