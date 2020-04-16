Governor McMaster issues executive order reopening public boat ramps

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster has issued an executive order Thursday, reopening public boat ramps around the state.

The order goes into effect Friday at noon.

McMaster made the announcement during his news briefing Thursday reiterating the President that “the end is in sight.” He said it’s a small step in the right direction to get South Carolina back to normal.

The Governor had closed all public boat ramps, as well as public access points to the state’s beaches on March 30. The state’s beaches remain closed.

Here’s good clarification from @SCDNR about the executive order opening public boat ramps. pic.twitter.com/zNKPv2UuTC — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) April 16, 2020

McMaster stressed the importance of continuing social distancing practices. He noted that other previous orders are still in effect.