Treating physical therapy patients continues through Telehealth

Blythewood, S.C. (WOLO) — As the pandemic continues and people remain under quarantine, many health care facilities are transitioning to telehealth options. That includes physical therapy clinics.

Despite COVID-19, people still get hurt and still need the help of a physical therapist.

“I think it’s still very important that people get the care they need,” said Michael Isreal, a physical therapist with Drayer Physical Therapy.

To help treat patients who are staying at home, clinics have begun a telehealth option.

“It’s the same thing as we would do in person, however, we’re doing a secure line video conference with our patients that allows us to continue to do new patient initial evaluations and still see our current patients,” said Isreal.

At Drayer, the telehealth session for an existing patient lasts about 30 to 45 minutes.

“And what we’re able to do is walk them through their exercises that they had begun doing in clinic, make sure that their setups at home are proper, make sure they’re continuing with their exercises, getting progressions as well, and walking them through any other questions and giving them guidance,” said Isreal.

There’s a wide variety of people that need physical therapy, and that need doesn’t stop because of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen everything from post-ops, to car accidents, to vestibular patients, those with vertigo, typical aches and pains, acute injuries like ankle sprains or back sprains. We’re seeing a little bit of everything both in clinic and on telehealth,” said Isreal. “I think a lot of people have found a great comfort in it. They know that they can continue to get the one-on-one care that they’ve been getting.”

A good reminder for people in quarantine: make sure you’re moving.

“Even if you’re staying at home, whether you’re working from home, or whether you’re dealing with some aches and pains, to remember to just get up and move,” said Isreal.