Governor McMaster’s Executive order reopens Public boat landings, ramps Friday at Noon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order reopening public boat landings and ramps takes effect Friday at Noon.

McMaster made the announcement during his state Coronavirus briefing Thursday.

He said it’s a small step in the right direction to get South Carolina back to normal.

The Governor had closed all public boat ramps, as well as public access points to the state’s beaches on March 30. The state’s beaches remain closed.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the order specifies that public boat landings and associated parking areas can now be opened at the discretion of the local government or other managing authorities of those landings.

SCDNR says the order also authorizes the managing authority of any public landing to close or restrict public access if they determine that action is necessary to preserve or protect public health.

Governor McMaster reminded people that social distancing practices must be kept in place.