DHEC: 165 new cases of COVID-19 in S.C., 3 more deaths

On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 165 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.
Maria Szatkowski,
Coronavirus Covid Zp Jt 200413 Hpmain 16x9t 608

In this April 3, 2020, file photo, the COVID-19 coronavirus is shown.In this April 3, 2020, file photo, the COVID-19 coronavirus is shown.
European Centre For Disease Prevention And Control via DDP via /ZUMA Press, FILE

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 165 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 4,246 with 119 deaths.

Of the three deaths announced Saturday, two were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Horry County. One was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Aiken County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (5), Aiken (1), Anderson (7), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (7), Dillion (6), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Florence (7), Greenville (38), Greenwood (2), Hampton (2), Horry (8), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lexington (17), McCormick (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (5)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

As of Saturday morning, 5, 334 hospital beds are available and 6,017 are being used. That’s a 53% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Categories: Local News, News, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts