DHEC: 165 new cases of COVID-19 in S.C., 3 more deaths

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 165 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 4,246 with 119 deaths.

Of the three deaths announced Saturday, two were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Horry County. One was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Aiken County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (5), Aiken (1), Anderson (7), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (7), Dillion (6), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Florence (7), Greenville (38), Greenwood (2), Hampton (2), Horry (8), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lexington (17), McCormick (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (5)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

As of Saturday morning, 5, 334 hospital beds are available and 6,017 are being used. That’s a 53% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.