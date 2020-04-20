DHEC: 64 new cases, four additional deaths related to coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday, announced 64 new cases of the coronavirus and 4 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,439 and those who have died to 124.

DHEC says of those four deaths, one was an elderly individual with underlying health conditions from Lancaster County (1); one was an elderly individual, with no known underlying conditions, from Kershaw County (1); one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Edgefield County (1); and one was a middle-aged individual, with no known underlying health conditions, from Clarendon County (1).

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.