Governor McMaster opens Public Beach Access, and certain Retail Businesses under new Executive Order

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday, under a new executive order, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced that local officials have the authority to restrict access to beaches, as they see fit. But he is opening access to the State’s beaches.

According to the release from the Governor’s office, Governor McMaster also issued Executive Order 2020-28, which removes restrictions on public access points to the state’s beaches, public piers, docks, and wharfs, while delegating to local officials the authority to restrict access, as they see fit.

This order also re-opens certain retail stores that were closed previously.

According to the Governor’s office, the businesses to be reopened are as follows:

Furniture and home-furnishings stores

Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores

Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores

Sporting goods stores

Book, craft, and music stores

Flea markets

Florists and flower stores

All other businesses previously closed by executive order will remain closed until further notice, says the Governor.

Under the order, retail stores may reopen today, Monday, April 20, at 5:00 p.m., but must adhere to strict social distancing requirements, operating at 20% occupancy or five (5) customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less. In addition, businesses must not knowingly allow customers to congregate within six feet of one another, excluding families, and follow relevant CDC and DHEC guidelines.

Public beach access points, piers, docks, and wharfs may reopen tomorrow, April 21, at noon. Public boat ramps and boat landings were previously reopened pursuant to Executive Order 2020-25.

According to the governor, all other executive orders, including the Governor’s “Home or Work” order, remain in effect. South Carolinians should maintain social distancing practices and avoid large groups of people.