Shandon Baptist holds weekly ‘curbside collections’ to help local families

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Shandon Baptist Church has been helping families in Richland School Districts One and Two, by holding ‘curbside collections’ where people can drop off donations of food or items.

On Monday, organizers said it had been the busiest drop off day since they began the program.

“It’s been a great way for folks from our church, but also from the community, to step in and be involved where the need is great,” said George Wright, Senior Pastor at Shandon Baptist.

Every Monday for the past few weeks, the church has let people drive by and drop off donations.

“Pulling up to the curb, dropping off goods that are needed for families that are in need in Richland One and Richland Two,” said Wright.

“This added food is going to help them in terms of not having to spend any resources they have that may be needed to pay utility bills with their food needs,” said Toni Kelly Campbell, Lead Coordinator in Student Support Services with Richland One.

Because of the pandemic, the head of households may be without jobs or means to pay certain bills. That means it can be hard to keep a family fed.

“Definitely dealing with food insecurity and not being able to feed their families all day, every day. So this is a great opportunity for us to be able to assist families,” said Campbell.

“There are a lot of folks, they just want to do something. And they recognize that there are a lot of folks in our community that do have legitimate needs, and they’re grateful for the way to be involved,” said Wright.

It’s not just food that’s being donated at the curbside collections.

“So some of the goods that are being collected are not food items. Things like diapers, things like sanitation supplies, things like toys for young kids who are stuck at home,” said Wright.

Organizers say the families have been very thankful for the community’s donations.

“When families call us and they have a need for us to be able to get food to them, they are extremely grateful. You can see tears in the eyes and the appreciation of our families,” said Campbell.

Here are items they’re looking to be donated, which can be dropped off every Monday at Shandon Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Food

Individually packaged oatmeal, grits, cereal or muffins, pop-tarts

Instant muffin or pancake mix (only need water to mix)

Shelf stable milk

Individual pasta (ravioli, SpaghettiOs)

Individually packaged or canned vegetable cups or fruit cups

Individually packaged pasta dinners with sauce or Macaroni and Cheese

Ramen noodles, Instant Lunches, soups

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, Vienna Sausages, Pork n’ Beans etc.)

Snacks: Fruit roll ups, fruit snacks, dried fruit, crackers, granola bars, cereal bars, beef

jerky sticks, individual juice boxes

Cleaning Products and Personal Care

Diapers/Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

Toiletries

Cleaning Products

Recreational items (Will accept new or gently used)