SC National Guard assists Harvest Hope during coronavirus crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Harvest Hope Food Bank says it has seen record numbers of people in its emergency pantry curbside distribution lines.

Now the food bank has called in the South Carolina National Guard to help.

A total of 35 soldiers will report daily to all three Harvest hope locations in Columbia, Florence, and Greenville.

The guard members will help pack emergency food boxes to distribute to those in need.