Community DHEC says has high COVID-19 cases get layer of protection

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While the City of Columbia remains under a curfew in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), health officials say some communities are still reporting rampant cases of COVID-19. One of those areas was given a donation to help give residents located in the 29203 area code an extra layer of protection from the virus.

Wednesday, Columbia City Councilman, Sam Davis, A Eau Claire Cooperative Health representative, and Clinical Practice Manager, Shanda Christie accepted a donation of 300 surgical masks for residents who live in the 29203 zip code area. This is one of the locations that according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), has identified as one of the locations with highest rate of COVID-19 case counts.

According to the SC DHEC website, as of April 21, that one zip code has documented 66 reported cases of COVID-19, with an estimated 405 cases, and 471 listed as a total for possible coronavirus cases.

Councilman Sam Davis says it’s a donation is an example of ways we should be helping each other during this global pandemic.

“We are appreciative for this act of kindness; this donation of masks will be utilized to help those who need it most. During this pandemic, we should all find ways to help and support each other,”

Peggy Hung who got the donation from a corporate sponsor, said she wanted to make sure that members of this community would get these masks to give them one extra line of defense to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 made it her business to make it happen.

Petra Cruz, Chief Organizational Development Officer, says this donation couldn’t have come at a better time.