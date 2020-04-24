Cincinnati Bengals take Tee Higgins with 33rd overall pick

BRISTOL, CT — After getting passed over in the first round, Clemson’s Tee Higgins didn’t have to wait too long to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals used the 33rd overall pick — their second of the draft — to select Higgins as an offensive weapon for the No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

This makes five straight years that a Clemson wide receiver has been selected in the NFL Draft, the longest active streak in the nation. The Tigers have seen a receiver drafted in seven of the last eight drafts, going back to 2013 when DeAndre Hopkins was taken in the first round by the Houston Texans.