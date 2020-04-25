DHEC: 180 new cases, 9 more deaths from COVID-19

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 180 new confirmed cases and nine new deaths due to COVID-19.

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 5,253 with 166 killed.

The deaths occurred in eight elderly individuals from Berkeley (2), Colleton (1), Florence (2*), Greenville (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), and one middle-aged individual from Lee county (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (19), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (9), Colleton (2), Darlington (4), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16), Georgetown (2), Greenville (6), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (5), Lee (3), Lexington (18), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (7), York (4)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

As of Saturday morning, 4,984 hospital beds are available and 6,410 are being used. This is a 56.3% hospitalization rate.