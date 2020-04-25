Kershaw Co. to have graduation ceremonies as scheduled amid pandemic

Kershaw Co.,SC (WOLO)— In the age of social distancing some seniors are faced with reality that they may not be able to publicly celebrate the work they’ve put in after 13 years of schooling because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

While some schools have not made a decision yet on there plan for the 2020 school year, that will not be the case for students at Kershaw County High School. School officials announced Friday they plan to continue with ceremonies as scheduled barring any major uptick in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

Administrators say they took their time determining what would be the most cautious way to proceed, and began brainstorming 6 weeks ago. Officials say they wanted to find a way students could celebrate their accomplishment in the most memorable way possible. After weighing all of their options, they decided to hold the ceremony, in tandem with social distancing While cases and even deaths due to coronavirus continue to rise daily statewide.

But administrators agreed that there is no sure fire way to know if we will still be in a state of social distancing come June and decided to stay with the original planned dates but with extra precautions in place to keep guest safe from possible exposure and changes to the times.

North Central High School Friday, May 29, 2020 7:30 p.m. Football Stadium

Camden High School Saturday, May 30, 2020 8:30 a.m. Zemp Stadium

Lugoff-Elgin High School Saturday, May 30, 2020 9:45 a.m. Football Stadium

Safety Modifications Now in Place

● Students will be limited to four tickets

● The stadiums will be set up to accommodate social distancing

● We will have specific entry procedures, again allowing for social distancing

● Before entering, guests will have their temperature checked and put on a mask (you may

bring your own)

● We will live stream all three ceremonies