T.J. Brunson selected by the New York Giants in the seventh round of the NFL Draft

BRISTOL, Conn. — University of South Carolina senior linebacker T.J. Brunson was selected by the New York Giants with the 24th pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 238th pick overall.

Brunson became the first Gamecock selected by the Giants since tight end Jerell Adams was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

Brunson becomes the fourth Gamecock to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, joining Javon Kinlaw (first round to San Francisco), Bryan Edwards (third round to Las Vegas) and D.J. Wonnum (fourth round to Minnesota). The four selections are the most for South Carolina since the 2015 Draft that saw A.J. Cann, Mike Davis, Corey Robinson and Rory “Busta” Anderson selected.

Here is Brunson’s bio:

2019

Senior linebacker who was one of five permanent team captains named following the season… selected to play in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl… picked by his teammates for Leadership Award for defense… started all 12 games in 2019 and made 38 career starts… finished second on the squad with 77 tackles including 6.0 tackles for loss… also had five pass breakups… had a season-high 12 tackles at Missouri… also had double-digit stops against Georgia (10) and Tennessee (10)… had a fumble recovery in the upset win over Georgia… notched his first career interception against Vanderbilt… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll… graduated in December… sat out the spring while recovering from off-season surgery… logged 283 career tackles, including 164 unassisted tackles, tying for 10th on the school’s all-time list.

2018

Named as one of four permanent team captains… recognized by his peers with four postseason awards for the defense: shared the Joe Morrison Award as the MVP with Javon Kinlaw , was one of three Unselfish Teammate Award winners, garnered the Leadership Award, and shared the Most Productive Player Award with Jaycee Horn … received the Nutrition Award from the coaches… led the team with a career-high 106 tackles and tied for seventh in the SEC averaging 8.2 tackles per game… led the team with 10.5 tackles for loss and was second with 4.0 sacks… led the team in tackles in seven of 13 games… posted a three-game SEC stretch in which he recorded a total of 45 tackles… logged 14 stops versus Tennessee, had 15 tackles including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks at Ole Miss, then finished the stretch with a 16-tackle performance at Florida that included 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble… collected a dozen tackles in the Belk Bowl versus Virginia.

2017

True sophomore linebacker who started all 13 games… ranked second on the team with 88 tackles… credited with 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a pair of quarterback hurries… tied for the SEC lead and tied for fourth nationally with three fumble recoveries… posted a game- and career-high 16 tackles in the season-opening win over NC State… it was the most tackles by a Gamecock since Antonio Allen logged 16 stops against East Carolina on Sept. 3, 2011, and the first of three games in double-figures in tackles… logged a dozen tackles against Kentucky… finished the Louisiana Tech win with eight tackles, including a tackle for loss… added seven stops against both Georgia and Tennessee… recovered a fumble and raced 73 yards to paydirt in the Arkansas win… posted a game high 13 tackles with his first two career sacks in the Outback Bowl win over Michigan… earned a spot on the Associated Press All-Bowl Team… presented with the Strength & Conditioning Award by the coaches and the Tenacity Award for the defense by the players.

2016

True freshman who played in 11 games… used at linebacker and on special teams… logged a dozen tackles… made his debut in the win over Vanderbilt… made his first career tackle vs. East Carolina… singled out by Coach Muschamp for making a key block on A.J. Turner’s game-opening 80-yard kick return against the Pirates… made four tackles and was credited with a quarterback hurry against Texas A&M… added three tackles in the UMass win… did not play against Missouri and Florida.