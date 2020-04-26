237 new cases of coronavirus and 8 more deaths in South Carolina

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 237 new cases and eight more deaths from COVID-19.

There are now 5,490 confirmed cases and 174 deaths in the state.

The deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Clarendon (2), Darlington (1), Greenville (2), and Richland (1) counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Colleton (1) and Greenville (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (3), Anderson (7), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (10), Clarendon (8), Darlington (1), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (24), Greenville (43), Greenwood (1), Horry (2), Jasper (2), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Laurens (7), Lexington (12), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (5), Richland (50), Saluda (7), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (11), York (4)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

As of this morning, 4,940 hospital beds are available and 6,448 are utilized, which is a 56.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.