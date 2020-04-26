AJ Lawson to declare for NBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today a source confirmed to ABC Columbia that South Carolina sophomore A.J. Lawson will be declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.

The source also confirmed that Lawson would not hire an agent, allowing him the opportunity to return to South Carolina next year if his draft prospects aren’t favorable.

He has until June 3 to officially decide whether he will officially enter the draft, or return to South Carolina for his junior season. ESPN currently does not have Lawson listed on its top-100 draft prospects list.

Lawson finished last season leading the Gamecocks with 13.4 points per game. He was third on the team with 58 assists, and second in 3 point shooting percentage (33.9).