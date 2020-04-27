Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware arrested for DUI

GREENVILLE, S.C. — On April 25, former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware was arrested for one count of driving under the influence and one count of open container of beer or win in the motor vehicle, per the Greenville County arrest records.

He was released on a $1,260 bond the same day, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

The DUI charge clarifies that Boulware’s blood alcohol content was under .10, and this is his first offense. In South Carolina, it is illegal to operate a motor vehicle with a BAC above .08.

Boulware graduated from Clemson after helping the Tigers win a national championship in 2017. He signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers, and later spent time on the San Fransisco 49ers practice squad before returning to the upstate to run a fitness gym.

He finished his career at Clemson with 261 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and eight sacks in four years for the Tigers.