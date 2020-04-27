Governor McMaster extends State of Emergency in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, on Monday, declared a new state of emergency.

The new order basically extends the previous State of Emergency that was set to expire today, April 12, 2020.

According to the governor, all previous orders remain in place for the duration of the emergency, or until he announces otherwise.

“South Carolina continues to fight this deadly virus with every asset and resource available,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts. Our state is also facing an economic disruption and emergency the likes of which we’ve never seen, and we are working tirelessly to get our businesses back up and running and our people back to work as soon and as safely as possible.”