Columbia Wildlife Center seeing huge increase in animals during pandemic

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Carolina Wildlife Center (CWC) staff say they’ve been busier than ever amidst the pandemic. They’ve been taking in almost double the number of animals as they normally do during this time.

With people at home more due to quarantine, they’re finding more animals that have been hurt or orphaned.

“We’ve just seen our numbers of animals increase substantially. And I guess that’s due to everybody being at home, talking walks, being in nature and finding our wildlife animals,” said Janie Lauve, Interim Executive Director with Carolina Wildlife Center.

They’ve had a huge increase in the number of calls to their hotline.

“A typical spring and summer, we bring in close to 1,000 animals. And I think we’re probably double that now,” said Lauve.

CWC has been taking precautions since the pandemic began.

“Having all of our staff wear gloves, not allowing visitors into the building. So when they were bringing in patients to the center, we installed a doorbell so they could ring the doorbell and we could meet them outside,” said Lauve.

Because of COVID-19, CWC had to cancel its yearly fundraiser.

“That was our biggest fundraiser. It’s usually the time when we stock up on medicine and supplies and food to take care of the bounty of animals that we get. So we are really in desperate need of supplies and funding,” said Lauve.

With dozens of different animals needing help and care, CWC is looking to the community for help.

“With reduced revenues and increased numbers, we’re real concerned that we would have to shut down. And there’s really no other place for these animals to go,” said Lauve.

If you find an animal that needs help, or if you’d like to donate and help CWC, click here to go to the CWC website.