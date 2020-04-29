DHEC expands rapid COVID-19 testing statewide

These rapid test devices can give COVID-19 specimen results in less than 20 minutes

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is helping to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by sending out multiple rapid-testing devices and testing supplies to areas of the state where access to testing for the virus may be limited.

Health officials call it, The Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 rapid-response test and they recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USDA) for its use.

This will give them the ability to test specimens from people possibly infected for COVID-19. Here in South Carolina 15 devices were received from U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In turn, DHEC has deployed the devices and a limited amount of testing supplies to 15 health care facilities statewide and plan to send more supplies to those facilities soon.

This new rapid-test devices, which are in high demand across the country, can provide COVID-19 specimen results in 15-20 minutes. Director of DHEC’S Public Health, Dr. Joan Duwve says,

“This specialized technology will help us increase testing for those who are most susceptible to this disease and who live in areas of our state where access to COVID-19 testing isn’t easily accessible,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC’s Director of Public Health. “We wish every health care facility in the state could be provided with these new instruments, but until then, we’ve prioritized their distribution to the places where we hope they can have the biggest and best impact for South Carolinians.”

The rapid-response testing machines and supplies have been sent to the following locations:

Kershaw Health (Kershaw County)

Self Regional Healthcare (Greenwood County)

Piedmont Medical Center (York County)

Regional Medical Center: Orangeburg Hospital (Orangeburg County)

Bon Secours Health System (Greenville County)

AnMed Health (Anderson County)

Aiken Regional Medical Center (Aiken County)

McCleod Health Clarendon (Clarendon County)

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare (Spartanburg County)

Coastal Carolina Hospital (Jasper County)

MUSC Health Marion (Marion County)

Williamsburg Regional Hospital (Williamsburg County)

Lexington Medical Center (Lexington County)

Al Cannon Detention Center (Charleston County)

S.C. Department of Corrections

Since these device are scarce and in such high demand, DHEC had to make several decisions to determine where to send these initial rapid-test devices and where they could be utilized the most.

It was ultimately decided areas with high numbers of positive cases that have above average rates, above the state average for underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension and chronic diseases; and a facility’s capacity to use the machines to expand testing to rural communities is where they would go.

The devices use the same type of nasopharyngeal specimen, or nose swab, as the traditional testing.

Here’s how it works, A health care provider collects the patient’s specimen, enters the specimen into the device, and results are provided in 15-20 minutes.

DHEC has requested more of the rapid-test devices and additional testing supplies but no word yet any specific dates have not been given as to when they mat get their next bulk shipment.