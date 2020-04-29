Governor McMaster on reopening SC: The decisions we make will be deliberate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At a briefing alongside Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster addressed plans to reopen the state.

McMaster says he hopes to be making some decisions soon on how to reopen the state and rebuild the economy.

McMaster said the decisions made will be deliberate and that he does not want to make any mistakes.

McMaster went on to say, they will measure what they need to do, based on the advice of all concerned.

McMaster says leaders think they are much better prepared now to open the businesses and remove restrictions, based on recommendations from experts including, business leaders to and healthcare experts.

It’s important to note that, McMaster, on Monday, declared a new state of emergency.

The new order basically extends the previous State of Emergency that was set to expire April 12, 2020.

According to the governor, all previous orders remain in place for the duration of the emergency, or until he announces otherwise.

“South Carolina continues to fight this deadly virus with every asset and resource available,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts. Our state is also facing an economic disruption and emergency the likes of which we’ve never seen, and we are working tirelessly to get our businesses back up and running and our people back to work as soon and as safely as possible.”