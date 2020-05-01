Governor McMaster to lift SC ‘stay at home order’ on May 4th

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is slowly working to reopen the State. On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster announced the statewide “Work-or-Home” order will be lifted and returned to voluntary status on Monday, May 4th.

In addition, the governor announced that beginning on May 4th, restaurants throughout South Carolina may provide outdoor customer dining service in addition to existing take out, curbside, and delivery services.

In a release from the Governor’s office, officials say Governor McMaster and state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell strongly urged anyone considered to be “at-risk” based on CDC guidance to limit exposure to others and for all South Carolinians to continue prioritizing their travels between home and work, when possible. Anybody who is sick or is showing symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately contact a healthcare provider and self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.