Prisma Health expands COVID-19 testing with seven new locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Starting May 2, Prisma Health is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to offer community screening for COVID-19 at seven locations statewide.

Prisma Health officials say these new sites will expand their outreach and get testing to areas who might not otherwise have access to testing or online virtual visits.

The initial screenings will be located in neighborhoods in Greenville, Richland and Sumter counties. And health officials say additional sites will be announced over the next few weeks.

Dr. Scott Sasser who is the Incident Commander handling Prisma Health's COVID-19 Response Center says,

“For those individuals who cannot come to us, we are taking the test sites to them,” said Dr. Scott Sasser, incident commander over Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response and a national leader in emergency medicine and community response. “We know that virtual visits and the drive-through testing sites aren’t the right access for everyone,” said Sasser.

Prisma Health says making sure communities that need testing access the most is a top priority. So, if you decide to stop by one of these sites, what can you expect?

At the testing sites:

Individuals at these locations will be screened and those with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested without having a doctor’s order.

Testing will be provided regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.

No appointment is needed. Community members taking part will be given masks upon arrival and will be asked to maintain social distancing.

Test results are expected within four days.

Individuals will receive follow-up communication about the test results – whether positive or negative – from providers with Prisma Health.

Those attending the testing events also will receive information about isolating at home if sick, tips on caring for themselves and when to seek additional care should their symptoms worsen.

All events will run from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. regardless of locations or dates.

“Our team is focused on doing what we do best – finding ways to help those who depend on us,” said Sasser. “We understand that access to testing is limited. In this pandemic, testing availability for everyone has been a challenge. It’s important to test for this virus so that individuals and families know as quickly as possible when to isolate at home.”

Upstate sites include the following:

Saturday, May 2 – Augusta Heights Baptist (3018 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605)

Wednesday, May 6 – Augusta Heights Baptist (3018 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605)

Saturday, May 9 – La Unica SuperCenter (6119 White Horse Rd #3, Greenville, SC 29611)

Midlands sites include the following:

Saturday, May 2 – Union Baptist Church of Rembert (5840 Spring Hill Rd, Rembert, SC 29128)

Wednesday, May 6 – Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center (144 Hopkins Park Road, Hopkins, SC 29061)

Friday, May 8 – Richland County Rec Community Center (2750 McCords Ferry Rd, Eastover, SC 29044)

Saturday, May 9 – Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center (8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061)

Prisma Health already has five operational testing sites where you can drive through to be tested. If you don’t want to leave the house, you don’t have to.

Prisma also has a free Virtual Visit website for patients with suspected COVID-19. Officials say this interactive tool is the state’s first free interactive symptom tracker for coronavirus.

For more information on Prisma Health’s COVID-19 community outreach, visit their website by clicking here.

You can also call their hotline number at 1-833-2PRISMA.