Midlands Gives Online Fundraising hoping to help local non profits

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The time for you to give back to Midlands Non Profits is almost here

The Fifth annual ‘Midlands Gives’ kicks off Tuesday, May 5 with 18 hours of online giving.

The online fundraiser helps support over 400 non-profit groups across eleven counties in the Midlands.

Due to the Coronavirus, many organizations are in greater need of your help say organizers.

If you’d like to donate, we have a link, just click here https://www.midlandsgives.org/nonprofits